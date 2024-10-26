Nicholasville Police investigate murder suicide

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police spent Saturday morning investigating a deadly shooting taking them to multiple homes in Nicholasville.

The initial call brought officers to a home on Edwards Road where a woman was found dead, according to the Nicholasville Police Department.

That woman has been identified as 20-year-old Isabella Walsh.

Investigators identified Walsh's boyfriend, 21-year-old Willy Milfort Jr., as a suspect in her death.

The official release from the Nicholasville Police Department shows officers obtained a warrant for Milfort's arrest and went to his family home on Winners Circle.

As police approached the home, officials say Milfort took his own life.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Nicholasville Police Department has extended sympathies to the families involved and the community as a whole following this incident.