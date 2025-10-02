2 injured in shooting on Edgewood Drive in Nicholasville, police investigating

UPDATE: Oct. 2 at 10:45 a.m.

Nicholasville Police Department Major Matt Marshall confirmed to LEX 18 that two people were injured in a shooting Thursday morning on Edgewood Drive.

According to Major Marshall, a man was shot in the torso and a woman was shot in the arm; both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Major Marshall added that the person responsible for the shooting remained at the scene and is being cooperative.

He said the shooting remains under investigation.

Original Story:

The Nicholasville Police Department reports that they are investigating an incident in the 300 block of Edgewood Drive on Thursday morning.

According to police, the roadway is closed at South 3rd Street and Bellechase Lane.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.