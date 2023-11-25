Nicholasville police investigating late night shooting

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One woman was taken to the hospital late Friday night after being shot in Nicholasville.

According to Nicholasville Police, an officer was flagged down by someone near a home on North Central and Richmond Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

When the officer got there, they found a woman who had been shot.

She was treated on scene and taken to the hospital.

Police have not divulged how badly the woman was hurt or any suspects/arrests in this shooting.

LEX 18 will provide updates as the investigation continues.