Nicholasville police investigating vehicle fire

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 12:54 PM, Nov 15, 2023
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nicholasville Police Department is investigating a vehicle fire that happened on Wednesday near Eagle Nest Drive.

According to police, a male subject fled the scene and is believed to have sustained severe injuries.

He is possibly on foot in the area and wearing blue jeans with no shirt.

Police say that they believe the man is not a threat, but some schools in the area have been placed on lockdown out of precaution.

Anyone who sees him should contact the Nicholasville Police Department.

