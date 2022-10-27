Nicholasville police issue statement following shooting of Desman LaDuke

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nicholasville Police Department is responding after the family of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke spoke out about his death over the weekend and criticized how the situation was handled.

Kentucky State Police say on Saturday afternoon, Nicholasville police responded to a suicidal subject at a home on Green Street and were "confronted by an armed individual." In a statement released Thursday, Nicholasville police say the department activated its special response team and crisis negotiation team, which consists of two negotiators who are specially trained in working with people with mental health issues.

According to KSP, LaDuke was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries. Police did not specify what action was taken that led up to and resulted in LaDuke's death.

In a statement released Tuesday by LaDuke's family, they say much of what has been said is "false" and say the police haven't done anything to correct it.

"Desman was alone in his home and inside his bedroom when he was shot, through the bedroom window, by a police officer positioned outside the home," the family statement reads. "Any suggestion that officers made entry into Desman's home, were threated [sic] inside the home by Desman, and shot Desman from inside the home, are false.

Read their full statement below:

According to LaDuke's family, they said his mother arrived on the scene and begged officers to go into the home to talk to him. They claim the request was denied and said she was warned she would be tackled if she tried to go and talk with her son. The family says after an hour and a half, while LaDuke was inside the home by himself, an officer shot through his bedroom window and the bullet hit him in the chest.

"We are devastated. Confused. Angry. Frustrated. Heartbroken. And struggling," the family statement reads in part. "Since Saturday, nobody from the police department has come to express condolences. Nobody has given us any answers as to why they took Desman's life. Desman needed help. He did not harm anyone. He was alone in his home. Nine rifles being pointed at his doors and windows by officers in tactical gear did not do anything to defuse what was an obvious mental health crisis. A tactical kill shot through a window and into Desman's chest was not the solution."

Nicholasville police don't dispute the claims made by the family in their recent statement. All police say on the incident is that the crisis team began negotiations and after two hours, the situation "deteriorated" and "resulted in a loss of life."

"It is always difficult for family members and our community when a tragic event like this occurs," said Chief Todd Justice of the Nicholasville Police Department. "Our officers do their best in difficult situations like this, with immediate threats to the safety of themselves and others."

Nicholasville police say they contacted Kentucky State Police immediately following the incident and are cooperating fully with their ongoing investigation.