UPDATE: Parents found after police say child was left at a business in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE KY. (LEX 18) — Nicholasville Police have found the parents after officers say a child was left at a business.

Officers say they continue to investigate and charges are likely.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police say that the child's first name may be Gary but are not able to give any other information about his identity at this time.

Police say the child was left at a business around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

If you are able to recognize the child or have any information, please contact the Nicholasville Police Department at 859-887-5447.

