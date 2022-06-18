Watch
News

Actions

UPDATE: Parents found after police say child was left at a business in Nicholasville

289227436_394845822677671_634639902866648754_n.jpg
LEX 18
289227436_394845822677671_634639902866648754_n.jpg
Posted at 6:50 PM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 19:33:24-04

NICHOLASVILLE KY. (LEX 18) — Nicholasville Police have found the parents after officers say a child was left at a business.

Officers say they continue to investigate and charges are likely.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police say that the child's first name may be Gary but are not able to give any other information about his identity at this time.

Police say the child was left at a business around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

If you are able to recognize the child or have any information, please contact the Nicholasville Police Department at 859-887-5447.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!