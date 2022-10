JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Nicholasville police officer was hit while directing traffic around a vehicle fire on U.S. Highway 27 near Catnip Hill Road Monday morning.

Officials say the officer will be okay but he is "banged up" and was taken to UK hospital.

We are told the officer was wearing a vest and the person driving the vehicle said they just didn’t see him.

There is no word on charges yet.

This is a developing story, stay with us for the latest updates.