Nicholasville senior living community seeks Valentine's Day cards

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you've walked around the grocery store, you've seen Cupid has begun making a mark in the candy aisle.

In Nicholasville, one senior living community is preparing for a special Valentine's Day for its residents.

"You would always want someone to care for you," said Alishia Yaney, the life enrichment coordinator at Cedarhurst of Nicholasville.

Cedarhurst is new to the Nicholasville community. Still, they know the importance of impact and a community looking after one another.

"They've come from their own places to here and it's a big change for them so we want them to feel like they're at home," Yaney said.

If you'd like to send a card, you can send it to:

Life Enrichment Department

Cedarhurst of Nicholasville

1600 Nicholasville Bypass

Nicholasville, KY 40356

