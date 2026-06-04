Nick Houck, brother of Crystal Rogers murder convict Brooks Houck, arrested for perjury

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police arrested 46-year-old Nicholas "Nick" Houck — the brother of Brooks Houck, who was convicted for the 2015 murder of Crystal Rogers — on a Nelson County indictment warrant Thursday afternoon.

KSP Post 4 detectives conducted the investigation, which indicates Nick Houck allegedly committed perjury between 2015 and 2023. He was charged with Perjury in the First Degree, a Class D Felony under Kentucky law.

A Class D Felony is punishable by one to five years imprisonment upon conviction, KSP reported.

LEX 18 Investigates A look back at the police interviews of Nick Houck in Crystal Rogers case Leigh Searcy

Nick Houck was taken into custody and lodged without incident. KSP Post 4 detectives are continuing the investigation.

Kentucky State Police said no further details will be provided, as the investigation is ongoing.

