Nigerian king visits Lexington to discuss city's ties to Africa

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Inside the Lyric Theater, the historic ties between Nigeria and Lexington came to life.

"We are here today to build bridges so people can understand the Igbos who came into the country and came to Kentucky and Virginia and helped build those two parts of the country," said organizer Baba Omitosin.

Historical documents show some of the first African slaves in Kentucky originated from the Igbo Eri kingdom.

In 2018 current king, King Eze Chukwuemeka Eri, held a traditional "Cleansing of the stigma of slavery" here in Lexington.

Saturday, he and his family returned to encourage black residents to learn where they came from and find their roots.

"These beings a good relationship in terms of understanding that a lot of our African Americans, especially in Kentucky, are from the Igbo people out of Nigeria."

A mission that's taken them from Africa to America and beyond.

"Honoring every one of our ancestors that have contributed to our evolution from around the world," said speaker Robin Scott-Manna.

Manna was originally cleansed by the king in 2012. But now she has a new name and title Queen Mother Osunnike Ifeyinwa Eri Anke.

The royal family was presented with traditional Native American gifts to represent the importance of bringing people from different places together.

Saying Saturday's event is just the first of many to help create international connections.