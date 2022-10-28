“Night of Hope” at Lexington Opera House raises money for Hope Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Hope Center in Lexington held their 24th annual Night of Hope event at the Lexington Opera House on Thursday.

The event, officially known as the Ball Homes Night of Hope, raises money for the Hope Center’s efforts, including meeting people where they are whether it is homelessness or a substance abuse disorder. Much of Thursday’s event focuses on addiction, with testimonials from those who have been helped by the center shared throughout the evening.

“This event is our annual fundraiser so it’s the biggest night of the year at the Hope Center,” said communications manager Morgan Griffey. “We bring sponsors together, the community comes together.”

A man who was highlighted during the evening was Andre Edwards, a former client at the Hope Center.

“I got on the wrong path and couldn’t stop it and wasn’t able to be a father, son, and brother,” he said, explaining that while in jail, his mother told him it would be a safer place for him than out on the streets where he could get into trouble.

He said the Hope Center saved his life, making him a more dependable person who could take care of his 4 children.

“I’m forever indebted to them because without them this wouldn’t be possible because the help they give, they don’t even know me, and they saved my life, and they don’t have to do that,” Edwards said.