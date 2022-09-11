Nine people shot in four shootings in Lexington

LEXINGTON (LEX18) — A violent night in Lexington left several people hurt, some fighting for their lives, after multiple shootings Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Lexington Police provided LEX 18 with a lot of information overnight on these incidents.

Here's the timeline as it stands right now.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of West New Circle Road and Versailles Road.

According to police, three men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds and a fourth person who had been shot later walked into the hospital.

One of them has life-threatening injuries while the other three have non-life threatening injuries.

Two hours later, around 10:30 p.m., a shots fired call came in at Short Street and Mill Road.

Officials say a man and woman were found shot in that area and taken to the hospital.

The man's injuries were life-threatening.

The next shooting happened just before 1 a.m on West Sixth Street just off of Main Street.

Police found a man who had been shot, his injuries are non-life threatening.

Finally, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Richmond Road where a man and woman were found shot.

According to Lexington Police, while the shooting victims were found on Richmond Road, the shooting itself took place roughly two miles away on Joey Way.

Both people shot have non-life threatening injuries.

In summary, nine people shot in four shootings within six hours.

Two people are fighting for their lives as a result of their injuries.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Lexington Police.