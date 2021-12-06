"No Adoption Fee" event to help animals find a good home

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The helping spirit has a little more wag in its tail in Woodford County.

The Woodford County Humane Society and Quantrell Subaru are celebrating their 10th year of "No Adoption Fees" event.

The event launched on Saturday with people lining up to see the animals.

About 24 were adopted on that first day, and organizers say you shouldn't have a problem finding someone you love among the more than 150 dogs and cats available.

"Now one of the great things about this event is we are going to be taking animals from surrounding shelters as well. So that not only helps us and the adopters and the animals but also helps those other shelters that may be really tight on space right now," said Beth Oleson, marketing director.

The event runs until December 19th with Quantrell Subaru picking up the adoption fees.

You can check out the Humane Society's website for available animals, but with high turnover expected, make sure to refresh the page often.

Masks are required for everyone regardless of vaccination status.