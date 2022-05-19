'No': Beshear, KDP will not back Democratic candidate for U.S. House seat

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear kept his answer simple and straightforward when asked if he would support the Democratic candidate for the 6th congressional district: "No."

Speaking at an event in Louisville with State Senator Morgan McGarvey, who just secured the Democratic nomination for the 3rd congressional district, the governor said Geoff Young "needs help."

"And [this race] is not going to help him," Beshear said. "He's also the only person who's yelled something nasty at me while I was standing with my son somewhere."

McGarvey also said he would not support Young, who has been seen as a controversial figure in Kentucky politics.

Young has run several times for Congress, dating back to 2012, according to BallotPedia. He has mostly run as a Democratic candidate but has appeared on the ballot as a member of the Republican and Green parties.

The perennial candidate has filed several lawsuits against a variety of political figures and holds views that are considered out of step with the Democratic party. He has advocated for abolishing the CIA and has repeated an unfounded and debunked claim that the Ukrainian government and military are controlled by Nazis.

Such false claims have been disseminated by Russian president Vladimir Putin and Russian state television.

In a conversation with LEX 18 Wednesday, Young said he would continue to accuse his opponent, Congressman Andy Barr (R), of voting to send "money to Nazis."

Congressman Barr's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When asked about Geoff Young's nomination, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Democratic party sent LEX 18 the following statement:

"The party cannot actively support a candidate that engages in countless frivolous lawsuits against the party, its officers and virtually every elected official over the past decade."

Young called the party's statement "a gross exaggeration."

"Nothing was frivolous about any of my lawsuits," Young said.

LEX 18 also reached out to the campaign of Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker but did not receive a response by the time this article was published.

Former state auditor Adam Edelen said he also would not support Young.

"An incredible embarrassment to the Democratic party," said Edelen, who faced off against Governor Beshear and Young for the nomination for governor in 2019.

Young called the lack of support from Democratic politicians and party leaders a "mistake."

"They're making it less likely that the Democratic party will do well in November," Young said. "They're not showing any party unity, are they?"

Young also rejected Beshear's comments that he "needs help," although he did acknowledge he yelled something at the then-gubernatorial candidate in front of Beshear's son.

"One of the criminals has arrived," Young recalled saying in 2019.

Asked by LEX 18 if he regretted the comments, Young replied: "No."