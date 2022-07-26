No dough stolen from Lexington donut shop after door smashed open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There has been a lot of glass to clean up at some businesses in Lexington over the last 24-plus hours.

The owner of Chevy Chase Inn says someone threw a table into a window. Just a few doors down, the window is boarded up at a neighboring business because of a similar reason.

A warm donut would have been a good way to beat the gloomy start to the rainy day. People were disappointed to find out Frank's Donuts in Lexington was closed on Tuesday morning.

LEX 18

"It kind of hurts a little bit because after working here so long, you feel kind of attached," said Isabel Alguera, an employee at Frank's Donuts.

Isabel and Frank Alguera are part of the family-run business.

"We're just trying to make a living and when this sort of thing happens, it does feel a little bit personal," Frank said.

They tell LEX 18 that the people didn't get away with anything after breaking the glass on the door to get in. Frank says they tried to get in the cash register, but there was no cash inside.

"They tried opening the register and got nothing," he said. "So they left fingerprints behind, and hopefully, we'll be abler to find who is responsible for this."

Lexington police say they are investigating these incidents.