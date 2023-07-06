'No, it's not just any truck': Why an '89 truck in Morehead is more than the norm

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Think about something in your home that has sentimental value.

Maybe it has been passed down from generation to generation. In his garage in Morehead, one man isn't just in the auto body industry. Its meaning goes above and beyond.

"This is about bringing people together," said Shawn Forman, owner of Rods & Rifles, an auto body shop in Rowan County. "People have helped me in the past to be able to get to a point where we can actually begin to give it back."

Its purpose is to give back something money can't buy, and something we can all use more of.

"Good deeds do not go unnoticed," Forman said.

Recently, he fixed up a 1989 F-250 that belonged to Brent Rogers' father.

"No, it's not just any truck," Rogers said.

Forman helped bring it back to its glory days.

"I built it back exactly to what it looked like," Forman said.

He gave it a fresh paint job and helped not only restore the truck, but keep memories in the present.

"Kept it the latter part of his life and it's kind of sentimental value to me," Rogers said.

So why does Forman do this? These aren't just trucks — these are making memories for people.

"He helped me when I was down to my bottom," Forman said.

"It meant something to me and it was beginning to rust up on the cab top due to some things it had been exposed to," Rogers said.

For example, in 2007, Forman rescued people in a flood in upstate New York. An act of bravery was returned and Forman is still here today spreading good.

"For each and every person you touch, they take a piece of that with them," he said.

Life is too precious to dwell on the negative.

"So now when he sits and he's riding in the truck, it's like his father is there with him every day," he said.

Forman is working on restoring a truck for a teenager out in Missouri. If you want to learn more about what he's doing, you can reach his office at 859-667-3780.

