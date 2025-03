MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mercer County Emergency Management reported that a Mercer County school bus carrying students was involved in a three-vehicle accident at around 3: 30 p.m. on Monday.

Officials reported that the school bus was carrying 17 children and that one of the vehicles flipped over on the roadway. The bus received minor damage andno children were injured, officials added.

"The bus was able to continue the route and take all of the children to their homes," a release read.