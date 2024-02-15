No more Counter Clocks: Lexington Legends will return to the Bluegrass this spring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a period of mascot and color changes, the Lexington Legends will return to the Bluegrass this coming spring.

Officials say fans overwhelmingly requested the restoration of the name.

"We cherish the opportunity to bring back to the community the team’s name and restore the baseball experience so cherished by generations of Lexington families," said owner Andy Sandler.

The new mascot is named "Mighty Lex," who is described as a "debonair old school ballplayer with a handlebar mustache, mischievous smirk, and knowing wink."

Other branding features consist of the well-known Legends mustache, an "L" made with the outline of Kentucky, and LEX text.

“Being able to create this new brand identity for the Lexington Legends was particularly meaningful to me, as Kentucky has been my home for the past 20+ years. I am very excited to see this new identity being worn by the players and enjoyed by the fans at Lexington’s stadium," said logo designer Dan Simon.

Merch will be available soon here and at 207 Legends Lane. The Legends will open the 2024 season on April 25.

