Watch Now
News

Actions

No one hurt after reported domestic dispute incident at Frankfort apartment complex

IMG_9246.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_9246.jpg
Posted at 8:06 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 20:06:56-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — No one is hurt after a reported domestic dispute in Frankfort.

Police say they were called to the Country Hills Apartment complex on Schinkel Lane at around 4:45 p.m. Friday. An officer working an off-duty job as security at the complex heard what sounded like a domestic dispute coming from inside an apartment.

Officers say he knocked on the door and heard what he thought sounded like a gunshot, so he called it in. That's when tactical response and crisis negotiation units responded to the scene.

Police say negotiators reached someone inside the apartment by phone and got him outside with no incident.

Joshua Hubble was arrested on an unrelated contempt of court warrant. Future charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community