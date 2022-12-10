No one hurt after reported domestic dispute incident at Frankfort apartment complex

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — No one is hurt after a reported domestic dispute in Frankfort.

Police say they were called to the Country Hills Apartment complex on Schinkel Lane at around 4:45 p.m. Friday. An officer working an off-duty job as security at the complex heard what sounded like a domestic dispute coming from inside an apartment.

Officers say he knocked on the door and heard what he thought sounded like a gunshot, so he called it in. That's when tactical response and crisis negotiation units responded to the scene.

Police say negotiators reached someone inside the apartment by phone and got him outside with no incident.

Joshua Hubble was arrested on an unrelated contempt of court warrant. Future charges are possible.