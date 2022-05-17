No Railbird Festival in 2022, will be back in 2023 but not at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Railbird Festival will take a year hiatus in 2022 but will be back in 2023 at a new location.

Instead of Keeneland, the festival will take place June 3-4, 2023, in the infield of Red Mile Gaming & Racing. The weekend festival will have music, bourbon, Kentucky cuisine, and more.

Last year's Railbird Festival dealt with several hiccups and complaints from guests after several festivalgoers had to wait over an hour in line for water on Saturday, August 28, the first day of the festival. Changes were made for the following day, including adding additional water refill stations and allowing every patron to bring their own water bottle to the festival.

Further details and information about Railbird Festival 2023 will be released in the coming months.