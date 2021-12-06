Watch
News

Actions

No school in Scott County Monday, December 6 because of overnight storms

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
school students
Posted at 6:24 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 06:29:01-05

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — There is no school in Scott County Monday, December 6. It will instead be NTI Day #1 for the school year.

NTI assignments for all students can be found here.

The cancellation is a result of overnight storms. Many electric poles and power lines are down throughout the community resulting in power outages at schools. Crews anticipate that it will take hours to repair the damage and restore power.

At this time, all after school activities will still take place as scheduled.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Turn your inbox into a BBN box!

Big Blue Nation Members Only!