No school in Scott County Monday, December 6 because of overnight storms

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — There is no school in Scott County Monday, December 6. It will instead be NTI Day #1 for the school year.

NTI assignments for all students can be found here.

The cancellation is a result of overnight storms. Many electric poles and power lines are down throughout the community resulting in power outages at schools. Crews anticipate that it will take hours to repair the damage and restore power.

At this time, all after school activities will still take place as scheduled.