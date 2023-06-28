'Nobody believed me': Woman wins over $170,000 from Kentucky Lottery app

VINE GROVE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Vine Grove woman says her family did not believe her after she won $170,900 from the Kentucky Lottery app last week.

According to lottery officials, the woman wagered $10 on the Celtic Coins Jackpot instant play online game.

The woman told lottery officials she entered the game's "coin frenzy" and that's when the amount grew to the jackpot.

She immediately called her husband, followed by her parents, and said nobody believed her.

The woman received a check after taxes for $122,194.16, and her plan for the money is to put it in the bank.