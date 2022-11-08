'Nobody wants to see a starving dog': Anderson County shelter says 150 pounds of dog food stolen

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's a sight no dog owner wants to see — all the dog food gone.

It's even more concerning when you realize someone stole all that was left. That's the case for more than a dozen dogs at Anderson County Animal Care and Control. They've had several donations on Tuesday, but the team says it's still hurtful.

"I went and looked at the deep freezers and they were bone dry," said Zach Cotton, who runs the shelter. "There was not one bag left."

Cotton says the dog food was in those deep freezers.

"We go into high stress here because some of these dogs have dietary needs," he said. "Some dogs have weight issues and we're trying to keep them on the right weight."

Cotton says more than 150 pounds of dog food were stolen. The community donations warm his heart, but this still hurts.

"We've had people coming in and out all day dropping off dog food," he said. "And that speaks volumes about our community."

"For the deep freezers to be cleaned out, that was malicious," he added.

Cotton says there are surveillance cameras, but there has been an internet issue. This means they do not have any video of a suspect or suspects.

"Nobody wants to see a starving dog," he said. "And some of the dogs we have now depend on their nutrition from us."

"I'd rather someone steal something out of my vehicle than steal something from the animals," he added. "The animals can't speak up so I got to."