Non-profits collaborate to help dogs and humans in recovery

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Finding the right treatment for addiction can be a challenge.

Finding the right medicine for an abused or neglected dog isn't always easy either. Two organizations in central Kentucky are teaming up for what could hopefully be a win-win situation.

At Stable Recovery in Nicholasville, healing comes from second chances and four paws.

"Somebody opened their door for me," said Ashton Becker, the program manager for Stable Recovery. "And they gave me one more shot."

Becker himself has been clean for three years. He knows a collaboration with Paws 4 the Cause can help everyone involved.

"You can't deny the good that can come out of this, right? You got dogs that are in need and these men that are in need," he said.

Residents within the recovery housing program can help foster a dog and have a hand in helping the animals heal from their past. That includes dogs like Atlas, who Paws 4 the Cause says is believed to have had chemical burns all over his body.

"Animals are looking at us for some guidance," Becker said. "They're looking at us to care for them, just like we're looking at something bigger than us to care and guide us."

"They can talk to the dog, the dog's not going to talk back to them, but the dog's going to love them," said Anita Spreitzer with Paws 4 the Cause.

Confidence and finding a purpose can help lead to the healing from addiction. Working with horses, or even dogs like Atlas, can help them see how the work they've done can make a difference.

"They're a felon at an early age, they've suffered with this disease of alcoholism, or drug addiction, and people have closed doors on them," said Becker.

"They can see that dog go into a family, and move on and we'll have pictures and information so they can see the good work that they did," Spreitzer said.

To help with Atlas' care, you can click here for more information.

