Non-stop flights between Blue Grass Airport and Washington, D.C. return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Beginning today, Delta Air Lines once again offers non-stop service between Blue Grass Airport (LEX) and Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C.

The flight was temporarily removed at the beginning of the pandemic, but is now reinstated Sunday through Friday.

As a primary destination for many corporate travelers, this flight provides access to fly from Lexington in the morning, conduct business in D.C., and return home all in the same day.

The schedule will begin as follows and is subject to change:

Departure Airport/Time: Lexington, KY at 6 a.m.

Arrival Airport/Time: Washington, D.C. at 7:35 a.m.

Departure Airport/Time: Washington, D.C. at 9:35 p.m.

Arrival Airport/Time: Lexington, KY at 11:17 p.m.

Reservations are available and can be made online.

In addition to this non-stop flight to Washington, D.C., the airline also provides non-stop service to Atlanta, Detroit, and Minneapolis.