NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a semi-truck, which was not pulling a trailer, struck a bicyclist on Northbound US 27 at Shun Pike sometime after 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to Nicholasville Police Department.

We are told the cyclist is dead and the coroner responded to the scene.

Northbound US 27 was closed until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and drivers were redirected through side roads.