Northern Kentucky woman wins $50,000 from scratch-off ticket

NEWPORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A northern Kentucky woman won $50,000 after her husband bought her a scratch-off lottery ticket.

According to lottery officials, Tanya Hammonds told her husband to pick her up a few scratch-off tickets from the store.

Hammonds told lottery officials that her husband bought a different ticket than she usually gets, but his mistake turned into a $50,000 win.

Kentucky Lottery

She received a check for $35,750 after taxes.

Circle K on East Tenth Street in Newport will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.