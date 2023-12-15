Watch Now
News

Actions

Northern Kentucky woman wins $50,000 from scratch-off ticket

Untitled design - 2023-12-15T114340.531.png
Kentucky Lottery
Untitled design - 2023-12-15T114340.531.png
Posted at 12:03 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 12:03:08-05

NEWPORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A northern Kentucky woman won $50,000 after her husband bought her a scratch-off lottery ticket.

According to lottery officials, Tanya Hammonds told her husband to pick her up a few scratch-off tickets from the store.

Hammonds told lottery officials that her husband bought a different ticket than she usually gets, but his mistake turned into a $50,000 win.

$50,000 $50,000 Cash 12-1-23 Hammonds.jpg

She received a check for $35,750 after taxes.

Circle K on East Tenth Street in Newport will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18