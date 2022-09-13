'Not a club anyone wants to belong:' Gold Star Families honored in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gold Star Families were honored Monday night at the VFW Post in Frankfort and one mother said even a small event like this matters to families so much.

As Sandra D. Jones (Wyche) was served dinner, she was wearing the same dog tag she has worn often for the past forty years.

"The part that hurts me so much when thinking about it, is that he didn't live his life fully I don't feel," said Jones.

Her son was Marine Lance Corporal Craig Lewis Wyche. He was 18 years old when he was murdered in a 1983 Lebanon bombing.

For Jones, it still seems like yesterday.

"It's not a club anyone wants to belong to as Gold Star Mothers and Families," said Jones.

"This is the first time we've had an event like this and frankly I feel the need to apologize for not having them more," said Daryl Casey.

Casey is the Post's commander. He says it was all the more important to hold this dinner right after 9/11. He says people don't always think about after that day.

"There are times when mere words are far from being adequate. This is such an occasion because we are gathered to recall persons who have made the supreme sacrifice and to honor their mothers and families," said Casey.

Jones still wears the dog tag with her son's name on it as a way to stay close to him.

"He could have been anyone else, he could have done anything else, but he chose to stand up, no greater love than you lay down your life for a friend."