Not done yet: Transy women's hoops carries 31-game win streak to tourney semis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky men's hoops team isn't the only one with high postseason hopes.

The Transylvania University women's basketball team has an impressive season of its own going on right now. In fact, the Pioneers are just two wins away from a national championship and a perfect season.

"We're not done yet and we're going to continue to work hard and this isn't something that has been handed to us," said Kennedy Harris, a junior on the team.

Transy is 31-0 going into the tournament's semifinals. The last time the Pioneers lost a game was just over a year ago.

"We just stick to our game plan and play how we know how to play and we've been successful," said Dasia Thornton, a senior.

"We haven't finished yet and we're excited to continue the journey," Harris said.

The journey takes the Pioneers away from Lexington for the next round and potentially the championship. For seniors, that's a wrap for games at home.

"It has been sad, bittersweet, but we're ready to win a national championship," said Harris.

Transy's next game is Saturday night in Hartford against Smith College. Smith is 30-1 and combines with Transy for a 61-1 record this season.