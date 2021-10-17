"Nothing short of a miracle:" boy survives fall at Gorge

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wolfe County Search and Rescue team calls a boy's survival after a 70-foot tumble down a cliff "nothing short of a miracle."

This happened on Friday at Prince Arch in Red River Gorge. The rescue team says the four-year-old slipped away from his parents and fell off the edge of a cliff.

The boy's father was able to find his son and brought him to safety by carrying him downhill, crossing the Red River at the Sheltowee Trace suspension bridge to reach KY-715.

Rescue team members met with the father and son as they reached the highway and say the child only had scrapes and bruises.

He was released to his parents after being examined by EMS.