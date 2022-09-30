Now Hiring: Kentucky State Police looking for troopers to start in 2023

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are now hiring for troopers in 2023.

The new year comes with an increased salary, starting at $61,500 and a pension that is also available.

The application to apply is now open for new officers and the law enforcement accelerated program for cadet class 103. The new class is set to begin on February 28, 2023.

Those who are interested in applying can download the application on the KSP website. Requirements and qualifications to apply can also be found on the website.

The deadline to apply is October 28 and must be submitted to the KSP recruitment branch.

For questions in regards to the application, KSP can be reached at KSPRecruit@ky.gov.