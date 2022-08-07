Numerous vehicles involved in wreck on I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several people suffered minor injuries in a wreck on I-75 Southbound near the 103 mile marker Sunday morning.

According to Lexington officials, "numerous vehicles," between 8 and ten, were involved in the accident.

The interstate is shut down at exit 104, with traffic backed up to near exit 107. Drivers are being diverted to Richmond Road.

Officials say people suffering from minor injuries have been transported to the hospital.

Crews are working to clear the road and hope to have all lanes reopened later today.

The cause of the pileup remains unknown.