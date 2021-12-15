Watch
NWS: Preliminary rating for western Kentucky tornado is EF4

Courtesy of the National Weather Service
Posted at 5:38 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 17:38:41-05

(LEX 18) — According to the National Weather Service of Paducah, Kentucky, the preliminary rating of the western Kentucky tornado is EF4.

The tornado could still be upgraded to a rating of EF5 if new damage warrants it.

