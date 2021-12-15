NWS: Preliminary rating for western Kentucky tornado is EF4

(LEX 18) — According to the National Weather Service of Paducah, Kentucky, the preliminary rating of the western Kentucky tornado is EF4.

Thank you for your patience through the survey process of this historic tornado event that impacted Western Kentucky Friday night. The portion of the long-track tornado from Fulton County to Muhlenberg County in Western Kentucky will be given a preliminary damage rating of EF4. pic.twitter.com/N5hM3aEmKb — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) December 15, 2021

The tornado could still be upgraded to a rating of EF5 if new damage warrants it.

