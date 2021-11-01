October begins stretch of more deer-related crashes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the next couple of months, you might want to be extra aware of your surroundings while driving.

This is the peak time of year when there are more crashes involving deer, which is what prompts the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to issue an Antler Alert.

"This is mating season, so that will make the animals more active," said Chuck Wolfe, a spokesperson for the KYTC.

Aside from mating season, there are other reasons they are more out and about.

"Leaves are falling, as you can see all around you," Wolfe said. "There are fewer hiding places for deer and other animals."

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported at least six accidents in the county involving drivers who hit deer just on Saturday alone. Last year, transportation leaders say there were 36 crashes involving deer in the county. According to State Farm, you have a 1 in 88 chance of hitting an animal in Kentucky.

"Out on the highway, it makes it hard for them to see, even on the headlights of a vehicle until you are practically on top of them," Wolfe said.

Some of the best things to do are to slow down if you see a deer. Be especially cautious at dawn and dusk and at the side of the road. If you see one, likely there will be more following. While you certainly don't want to hit a deer, don't swerve to avoid it. That would put other drivers at risk.