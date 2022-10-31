Off-duty Lexington officer, police recruit arrested for DUI in separate collisions

(LEX 18) — An off-duty Lexington officer and a police recruit have been arrested and charged with DUI after they were both involved in separate collisions in personal vehicles.

Police recruit Justin Roberts was involved in a non-injury collision on I-75 in his vehicle at 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Officers determined there was evidence to charge Roberts with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Roberts resigned from the Lexington Police Department effective October 31.

Detective Derrick Walton was arrested after being involved in an injury collision on McClelland Circle in Georgetown in his personal vehicle at 6:54 p.m. Sunday.

Georgetown Police Department determined there was evidence to charge Walton with driving under the influence of alcohol and wanton endangerment.

Walton was arrested and taken to the Scott County Detention Center.

Effective October 31, 2022, Detective Walton was relieved of sworn duties and transferred to an administrative assignment in accordance with department policy while the incident is under review.