Officer injured in Louisville mass shooting opens his eyes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer who was critically injured in the Old National Bank shooting has now opened his eyes.

In an update from the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, Officer Nick Wilt's family says the next 24-36 hours are important in determining if Officer Wilt can be taken off the ventilator.

His family says he is now able to open his eyes and look at them.

"We are proud of his progress and ask for continued prayers to keep his fire going," says his family in a post.

Officer Wilt is still in critical but stable condition.

