BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on October 15 around 10:45 p.m. in Bourbon County.

According to KSP, the Paris Police Department requested their assistance investigating the North Middletown Road shooting.

A male subject was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

KSP Post 6 investigators responded to the scene, and the incident remains ongoing.