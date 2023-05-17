Officer Nickolas Wilt is the 'most awake he has been' since Louisville mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Metro Police Foundation passed along another positive update after a police officer was seriously hurt in a mass shooting last month.

Officer Nickolas Wilt suffered a gunshot wound to the head during the shooting at Old National Bank which left five victims dead.

Officer Wilt has been recovering ever since and was transferred to a nearby rehab facility last week. Officials say the officer has been showing signs of improvement during his first week at the facility.

"The therapist, nurses, and doctors attending to Officer Wilt are impressed with his progress thus far," the Louisville Metro Police Foundation says. "Despite the challenges he faces on his long road to recovery, his dedication and hard work have yielded noticeable improvements. In fact, Officer Wilt's wakefulness has significantly increased since beginning his rehabilitation. This is the most awake he has been since his injury occurred."

The foundation says Officer Wilt is "on the right track" from a medical standpoint, but there are a few unnamed areas that are being monitored closely as he continues to make progress.