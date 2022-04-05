Watch
Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun

Sacramento Mass Shooting
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Penelope Scott holds a collection of family photos including one of her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 5:23 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 17:23:12-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A law enforcement official says a second suspect arrested in connection with the mass shooting that killed six people in Sacramento posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun hours before the shooting.

The official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that investigators are trying to determine whether the weapon in the video was used in the shooting.

Smiley Martin is the brother of the first man taken into custody and was arrested while hospitalized with serious injuries from gunfire.

He faces charges that include possession of a machine gun. More than 100 shots were fired early Sunday in the mass shooting that wounded 11 others.

