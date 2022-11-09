Officials: 2nd Estill County wildfire concerningly close to town

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials in Estill County are concerned about a wildfire that is nearing the town of Ravenna, KY, according to a spokesperson for Estill County Emergency Management.

Anyone leaving their home in Ravenna can turn their heads to see flames on the hill next to the town.

Firefighters are actively working to protect homes in the town. LEX 18 could see helicopters dropping water above the fire, but firefighters had to scale back some of their efforts during the night.

The fire near the town started Tuesday. It has burned at least 100 acres, officials said.

A separate fire only a few miles away started Monday and has burned 300-500 acres. Officials are less concerned about that fire.

Two people had to evacuate near that fire, Estill County Judge Executive Donnie Watson said. While no one is in immediate danger, people are on edge, he acknowledged.