Watch Now
News

Actions

Officials asking Fayette County residents to report property damage from storms

PXL_20230303_234051472.jpg
LEX 18
PXL_20230303_234051472.jpg
Posted at 7:58 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 19:59:08-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Division of Emergency Management is asking people to report any storm damage that occurred in Fayette County Friday.

The information is used to determine total property damage in the county.

Emergency management officials say it's possible that state and federal funds may be available to offset storm damage costs but assessments have to be made first.

Officials say there is no promise of storm damage financial relief.

Reports can only be taken via the online form. When filling out the form, attach any pictures of damage and provide as much detail as possible.

You can access the form here:
Damage Self Report (crisistrack.com)

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community