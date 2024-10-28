Officials investigating after dog allegedly thrown out of 'moving vehicle' in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials are investigating after a dog was allegedly thrown out of a moving vehicle on Sunday evening in Lexington.

Paws 4 the Cause said they were alerted by an individual who reportedly witnessed a car drive by their location at 201 Newtown Pike and "throw the dog out."

According to Paws 4 the Cause, their team immediately got the dog with a "loop lead and placed her in their fenced area for safety."

Animal Control was then contacted by Paws 4 the Cause due to an investigation and possible charges.

Paws 4 the Cause notes that the dog is chipped and registered to an address in Frankfort, which they say they plan to notify the individual connected to it.

Officials ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call 859-962-8256.