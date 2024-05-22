Officials: Pepper spray deployed by police to stop fight at Lafayette High School

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A letter was sent to families of Lafayette High School students Wednesday regarding a fight requiring school police intervention.

School officials say a disorder happened when a student attempted to "make aggressive physical contact" with another student.

FCPS police responded to the incident and students were ordered to evacuate the room out of caution.

Officials say the student who started the fight became

combative towards officers and staff. After several verbal commands, an officer deployed pepper spray.

Emergency crews responded to care for anyone affected by the spray.

Lafayette officials say appropriate disciplinary action will be taken for the students involved.

