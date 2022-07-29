Officials recommend the evacuation of Panbowl Lake floodplain in Jackson

(LEX 18) — State officials have recommended the evacuation of homes and businesses in the floodplain of Panbowl Lake in Jackson, Kentucky. Highway KY 15 has also been shut down due to rising waters.

A muddy discharge observed at the Panbowl Lake dam combined with rising waters of the North Fork of the Kentucky River from the recent heavy rains promoted the recommendation stated by the Kentucky Energy & Environment Cabinet.

It's reported that approximately 110 homes, 13 businesses, two churches, a school, and a hospital could be impacted by the flooding.

“The most appropriate action we can take right now is to do everything we can to keep residents safe,” Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman said.

In addition, KY 15, the major north-south thoroughfare linking the upper Kentucky River valley with the rest of the state, was closed. The closure is at mile point 17.7 within the city limits of Jackson, between Lakeside Drive and the KY 15/KY 30 intersection.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel will monitor the situation overnight. Once the river crests, KYTC will assess the situation and reopen the road when it is safe.

