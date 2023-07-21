Watch Now
Officials respond to large fire on State St. in Bowling Green, including Sen. Rand Paul's office

362270119_662630915907195_268369354041088412_n.jpg
Bowling Green Fire Department
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 12:41:28-04

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials responded to a large fire early Friday morning on State Street, where part of the building houses Senator Rand Paul's Bowling Green state office.

WNKY received the following statement from Sen. Paul following the fire:

“We are thankful for the Bowling Green first responders who arrived quickly to the scene to put out the fire and are continuing to work with authorities to assess damages and to determine a cause. We have a very well established emergency management plan and have the ability to continue operations that will not impact our work helping Kentuckians.”

Fire crews spent several hours on the scene trying to put out the fire.

No other updates have been released at this time.

