Officials searching for escaped inmate in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate in Madison County.

According to KSP, 38-year-old Tyler O. Branstetter walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Branstetter is described as a white male, 5'10", 165 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark basketball shorts, and white tennis shoes. He also has several tattoos on his face, neck, and arms.

He was serving a sentence for first-degree enhanced trafficking, methamphetamine, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Branstetter is known to frequent Barren, Hart, Warren, Hardin, and surrounding counties.

KSP asks that anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 859-623-2404.

This is an ongoing investigation.