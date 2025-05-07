Officials seeking information in 2019 deadly shooting on Kirk Court in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials are seeking information on a deadly shooting that happened in 2019 on Kirk Court in Lexington.

According to officials, Lexington police responded to the 1500 block of Kirk Court on March 18, 2019, just before 11:00 p.m. for shots fired.

When arriving on the scene, police say they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office pronounced the victim dead at the scene and identified him as William Haskins.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.