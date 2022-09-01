'Oh it makes my heart happy': Lexington seniors crochet for good causes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We're still a few months away from the season of giving, but there's never a wrong time to help those in need.

There's a little love in each stitch at the Lexington Senior Center.

"Oh it makes my heart happy," said Martha Duncan, who is the program manager at the Lexington Senior Center.

"Every time I make a stitch, I think of a problem that's going away and something happy," said Molly Gill.

Gill crochets to help find a solution.

"Little things mean a lot to people, just the caring and doing for them," she said.

Myra Eggleton can attest there's plenty of heart at Crochets for a Cause.

"Once I said I would start teaching people to crochet, that's when everybody started coming in," she said.

The program began close to a decade ago. The group continued to grow when the senior center moved to its current space in 2016. Eggleton was there the day it opened.

"It's a testament to her and how much she loves this group," said Duncan.

"Oh it does," Eggleton said. "It has meant a lot to me."

Eggleton says she can't crochet anymore due to an issue with her hand. It makes her emotional but she finds peace in knowing not only she has helped, but encouraged others to make a difference. They crochet hats for babies in the NICU and sweaters for dogs at the Humane Society.

"It's just great to know it's being carried on and I know it will be because I know there are people who care as much as I do," she said. "And I don't think it's going to end."

Here is a list of the organizations that have benefited from Crochets for a Cause:

· Bluegrass Care Navigators: Lap Blankets & Afghans

· Markey Cancer Center: Lap Blankets, 100% cotton hats for babies through size XL in adults

· The Nest: Children’s hats, baby blankets, Christmas stockings

· University of Kentucky NICU: 100% cotton baby hats specific to premature babies, swaddle blankets, booties & mittens

· Lexington Humane Society: Dog & cat sweaters/ some are Christmas themed to help with adoption around the holidays!

· Catholic Action Center: beanies & hats for babies through size XL in adults for Lexington’s homeless population