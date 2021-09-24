Oil spill closes part of I-75 in Lexington, slowing down morning traffic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two northbound lanes on I-75 are shut down as crews try to clean up an oil spill from a truck.

This happened early Friday morning at around 3:45 a.m. at the 110 mile marker.

Major traffic delays on I75 and I64 just north of Winchester Rd. in Lexington. Multiple northbound lanes on 75 are shut down while crews clean up an oil spill early this morning. Police told @LEX18News cleanup could be a few hours. pic.twitter.com/hjms9wIJzC — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) September 24, 2021

It's estimated to take two to three hours to clean up the spill, which should be around 7:00 or 8:00 a.m. Friday. Commuters should plan ahead if driving through the area.