Oil spill closes part of I-75 in Lexington, slowing down morning traffic

Posted at 7:18 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 07:32:41-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two northbound lanes on I-75 are shut down as crews try to clean up an oil spill from a truck.

This happened early Friday morning at around 3:45 a.m. at the 110 mile marker.

It's estimated to take two to three hours to clean up the spill, which should be around 7:00 or 8:00 a.m. Friday. Commuters should plan ahead if driving through the area.

