Ointment led to Medina Spirit's failed test after Kentucky Derby

Jeff Roberson/AP
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 1, 2021. Split-sample urine testing of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has shown that a steroid present in the colt’s system came from a topical ointment and not an injection, according to an attorney for trainer Bob Baffert. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Posted at 9:34 PM, Dec 03, 2021
(AP) — An attorney for trainer Bob Baffert says split-sample urine testing of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has shown that a steroid present in the colt’s system came from a topical ointment and not an injection.

Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone after winning the May 1 race and was facing disqualification. Baffert had said an ointment used to treat the colt for a skin condition daily up until the Derby included the substance. Baffert's attorney,

Craig Robertson, says testing showed Medina Spirit was never injected with a steroid. Instead, the testing confirmed the steroid's presence came from an ointment.

